Terence Crawford fight against Shawn Porter CONFIRMED for November 20 with WBO world title on the line

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
TERENCE CRAWFORD is set to defend his WBO welterweight title in a mouth-watering clash with former champ Shawn Porter.

T-Bud will lock horns with the old IBF and WBC 147lb titleholder on November 20 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

Terence Crawford will be back in action on November 20 Credit: Getty
T-Bud will be welcomed back to the ring by former welterweight champ Shawn Porter Credit: AP

The fight was due to go to a purse bid on Tuesday, but Top Rank and the PBC eventually ended up hashing out a deal.

An elated Crawford told ESPN: "I'm very excited.

"Now I can show my talent and maybe I can show something for the general public, something that they've never seen before.

"Because I don't believe that I've showed them my best yet."

Porter is champing at the bit to share the ring with the undefeated Crawford, who he reckons he has a serious edge over.

The 33-year-old told ESPN: "It's extremely big… experience means nothing if you don't use it.

"But my record speaks for itself.

"Everyone's seen what I've done, every experience that I've had, I've held onto them and I've used them to my advantage.

"When you consider the experience in this fight and me having more experience than Terence Crawford, that is a fact.

"When I say the fight between me and Terence Crawford is going to be great, it's gonna be great.

"When I say I have what it takes to beat him, don't sleep on that, believe that. I do!"

Crawford, also 33, hasn't set foot inside the ring since his fourth-round TKO victory over Brit Kell Brook in November 2020.

Porter, meanwhile, was last in action last August, cruising to a unanimous decision victory over Germany's Sebastian Formella.

Crawford will be hoping to retain his WBO crown in order to set up a long-awaited showdown with IBF unified welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr.

