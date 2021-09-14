CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Challenge fans outraged as Jeremy Paxman makes two big changes to show

By Jessica Lester
 7 days ago

UNIVERSITY Challenge fans were left furious as host Jeremy Paxman refused to read the rules of the show in a new twist.

It came as St John's College in Cambridge went head to head with Imperial College London in a bid to make it through to the next stage of the quiz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rjRR_0bvrtPWM00
Viewers were left confused as Jeremy changed the show's usual formatting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDEJu_0bvrtPWM00
The host didn't read the rules to the two competing teams Credit: BBC

But just minutes into the programme on Monday night, host Jeremy, 71, had viewers riled up as he decided to shake up the format of the student quiz.

Introducing the programme, the TV presenter began: "Now, there are two institutions, both of them previous winners of this competition.

“They are meeting tonight in a first-round match to decide which of them will play again in round two.

“If the losers are to play again, they’ll need to play themselves among the four teams with the highest losing scores from these first-round matches.

“Now, St John’s College was founded in the early 16th century by lady Margaret Beaufort, the mother of Henry VII.

"The Imperial College London leans heavily towards the sciences. It was formed in 1907 and became the University of London."

He then allowed the two teams to introduce themselves before announcing that he wouldn't be reading out the gameshow rules as normal.

“Right, let’s not bother reciting the rules anymore,” Paxman told the two teams of budding quizmasters. “Let’s just get on with it."

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to complain as they lashed out at Jeremy's sudden change of formatting.

“Do we think Jeremy Paxman doesn’t actually know the rules ‘let’s get on with it'," one suggested of the rule scrapping.

Another angrily penned: “Let’s not bother reciting the rules anymore?"

Viewers were left annoyed even further when Paxman then failed to sign off from the show in his usual manner, making a second change.

"It's a goodbye from St John's College Cambridge, it's a goodbye from Imperial College London and it's a goodbye from me," he said.

"Why didn't he say, 'And it's goodbye from me. Goodbye'? The world is ending," one took to Twitter to lament of the ending change.

Another chimed in: "Is it me, or does Paxman look/sound as though he really doesn't want to be there anymore?"

"Seriously what the fork, that's the second time Jeremy Paxman did his sign off wrong on #UniversityChallenge and it's literally our fav part," said a third.

University Challenge airs Mondays at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbFSI_0bvrtPWM00
The TV host refused to read out the rules of the show Credit: BBC

