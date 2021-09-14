Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 12:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Brazoria Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.