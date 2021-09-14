CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU has no choice but to engage with Taliban, says foreign policy chief

By Daniel Boffey in Strasbourg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Josep Borrell said the EU would not recognise the Taliban government but the bloc had much to gain from talking with the new administration.

The EU has no choice but to engage with the Taliban government in Afghanistan and will maintain a diplomatic presence in Kabul, the union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has said.

In a speech in the European parliament, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs said the bloc could only influence future developments by engaging with the new regime.

“The embassies of the member states have been closed and they are not going to reopen but we still have a delegation that can be seen – just not an embassy, as we are not a state,” Borrell said. “[It] can be used if the security conditions are met in order to discuss with the government in a closer way than through video conferences or through messages.”

Borrell described the swift collapse of the previous US-backed government as a “tragedy” that had proven that “nation building” was more difficult than former US president George Bush had ever appreciated.

The former Spanish foreign minister said the EU would not recognise the Taliban government but that the bloc had much to gain from talking with the new administration.

The EU is setting conditions on its level of engagement with the Taliban, however, including the protection of human rights.

“Maybe it’s a pure oxymoron to talk about human rights but this is what we have to ask them,” Borrell said. “To have any chance of influencing events, we have no other option but to engage with the Taliban … engaging means talking, discussing and agreeing when possible.”

There is concern in Brussels and the EU capitals at a potential migration crisis as more people seek to flee Afghanistan in the coming months.

Borrell said he had not been encouraged by the makeup of the new government, which includes individuals on a UN sanctions list.

On Tuesday, the foreign minister in Afghanistan‘s new Taliban-run cabinet, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said the government would not allow militants to use its territory to attack others but added that foreign powers should not interfere in internal affairs when asked about potential future elections.

Borrell told MEPs that he did not believe, however, that the number of people fleeing the country and entering the EU would match those that came after 2015 as Syria was sucked into civil war.

“We don’t want to create a ‘pull effect’ but we want to protect a lot of Afghan people that deserve our protection and we have to discuss with the Taliban how we can offer and make effective these protections,” Borrell added.

The Associated Press

Friction among Taliban pragmatists, hard-liners intensifies

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Friction between pragmatists and ideologues in the Taliban leadership has intensified since the group formed a hard-line Cabinet last week that is more in line with their harsh rule in the 1990s than their recent promises of inclusiveness, said two Afghans familiar with the power struggle.
WORLD
US News and World Report

EU Says It Has No Option but to Talk to Taliban

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has no option but to talk to Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers and Brussels will try to coordinate with member governments to organise a diplomatic presence in Kabul, the top EU diplomat said on Tuesday. "The Afghan crisis is not over," EU foreign policy chief...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pakistan’s foreign minister says UK must do more to engage Afghan Taliban to avert ‘anarchy, chaos’

The UK should “accept the new reality” in Afghanistan and deliver immediate aid to the Taliban-run country, Pakistan’s foreign minister has urged, warning that isolating the Taliban authorities would lead to economic collapse, “anarchy”, and “chaos”.Speaking to The Independent, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the UK and its western allies were not doing enough to engage with the Taliban administration or to avert a burgeoning humanitarian crisis, and urged the west to provide supplies with “no political conditions attached”.Last week, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would not recognise the new militant cabinet but that he “did see the need...
WORLD
AFP

UN chief pleads for 'lifeline' for Afghanistan, engagement with Taliban

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday urged the international community to engage with the Taliban and to provide a "lifeline" of desperately needed aid to Afghans, as the first foreign commercial flight left Kabul -- a hopeful sign for those still trying to leave the country. Guterres was in Geneva to host a donor conference aimed at raising hundreds of millions of dollars for the violence-torn country, which was taken over by the Taliban last month in a lightning offensive that took retreating US troops by surprise. In all, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said donor countries pledged a total of $1.2 billion in aid, but did not say how much had been earmarked for the UN's flash appeal for $600 million to fund emergency assistance for the rest of this year. The flash appeal was launched amid fears that malnutrition is looming for many, and perhaps even starvation, with mass displacement in the country and winter fast approaching.
POLITICS
staradvertiser.com

United Nations chief says world should deliver Taliban a message

UNITED NATIONS >> The United Nations chief says all countries should engage with the Taliban and deliver the same message: The Afghan people should live in peace under an inclusive government that respects basic human rights including for women and girls, and Afghanistan should not be a sanctuary for terrorism anymore and should play a constructive role in international relations.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

UN chief underlines importance of engaging Taliban, aiding

United Nations [US] September 11 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said engaging the Taliban and providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people are crucial for avoiding both a humanitarian catastrophe and an economic meltdown. "These are two things that are interlinked and they depend on how they evolve ......
AFGHANISTAN
