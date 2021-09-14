CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Comcast NBCUniversal Inks Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media In Multi-Year Global Talent Partnerships Deal

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago

Comcast NBCUniversal has made its first-ever Global Talent Partnerships deal with two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry ’s Unanimous Media production company; a multi-year pact which will span first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted TV projects and DreamWorks Animation.

In addition to the first-look deals, Curry will team with many other Comcast NBCUni brands on a variety of on-camera and creative opportunities including joining NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel for coverage of the Ryder Cup, an event which features the top players in the sport from the U.S. versus those from Europe. In addition to covering the event, Curry will create original content for GOLF Channel’s “Live From the Ryder Cup” and GolfPass. Curry’s work with the Ryder Cup will also be included in Sky Sports coverage of the event across the UK and Ireland.

Curry will also help launch the reimagination of NBCUni’s 30 year-plus PSA campaign The More You Know . Curry will sit down with multiplatinum artist, activist, and EGOT winner John Legend to discuss topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion that will appear across many of NBCUniversal’s platforms, including Peacock. Other Curry-branded concepts are in the works with NBC News Studios, MSNBC, CNBC, Universal Parks & Resorts and Comcast’s Xfinity brand.

“While Stephen is a world class athlete, his brand and mission transcends the basketball court. The reach of Comcast NBCUniversal’s diverse portfolio will allow us to collaborate and support Stephen and Unanimous’ goals and ambitions while making compelling and impactful content for a global audience,” said Jimmy Horowitz, Vice Chairman, NBCUniversal Business Affairs and Operations. “We aspire to work with creators who want their impact to reach broadly across our content ecosystem, which makes our partnership with Stephen, Erick [Peyton] and the team at Unanimous Media an ideal fit.”

“Our goal at Unanimous has always been to create content that is not only entertaining, but also uplifting and inspirational,” said Curry. “It’s incredible to imagine all the different ways we can make this vision come to life by incorporating all the amazing assets across Comcast NBCUniversal’s portfolio that has a footprint in all areas of media and entertainment.”

“When we met with the team at Comcast NBCUniversal it was clear that they had done their homework,” said Erick Peyton , Co-Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer, Unanimous Media. “They presented to us a vision for a genuine partnership that was creative, multi-dimensional and stayed true to our mission. We can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get started on projects and content that shifts culture in a meaningful way.”

Comcast NBCUniversal has been developing this “symphonic” cross-portfolio approach with several celebrities, including recent Entertainment Content deals with Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus, the Universal Studio Group deal with Seth MacFarlane, and the film and television deals across Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group with Jordan Peele and Justin Lin.

The Unanimous Media executive team includes Jenelle Lindsay (EVP of TV), Brian Tetsuro Ivie (Film and Feature Documentaries) and Kalyna Kutny (Podcast and Publishing). WME represented Unanimous Media in the deal.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Lakers and Bibigo Announce Multi-Year Global Marketing Partnership

Today the Los Angeles Lakers announced a multi-year global marketing partnership with Bibigo, a brand by the No. 1 food company in Korea. The partnership will feature the Bibigo logo on the Lakers jerseys beginning with the 2021-22 season. The global marketing partnership establishes Bibigo as the first international partner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Discovery CEO David Zaslav On WarnerMedia Deal, Streaming Rollout: “We Don’t Want It To Be Confusing,” Touts Studio’s “Cultural Heat”

Discovery CEO David Zaslav tried to drum up enthusiasm for the company’s upcoming merger with WarnerMedia, a deal that needs a little love given the ho-hum stock prices of both companies involved since it was announced last May with a very long lead time — not expected to close until the middle of next year. He enthused about the go-to-market strategy for what sounds like a new combined streaming service of HBO Max and Discovery+ that also draws on live sports and news and the sharpest assets of both media companies in the U.S. and globally. He told a Goldman Sachs...
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

NBCU Strikes Deal With Unanimous Media

Comcast’s NBCUniversal agreed to a deal with Unanimous Media, a production studio owned by Steph Curry, valued in the “high-eight-figure range.”. The multiyear agreement was dubbed a “first-of-its-kind talent deal” because of its sprawling, global nature. Curry will have first-look development opportunities for scripted and unscripted projects across most NBCUniversal divisions including TV projects, Dreamworks Animation, Universal Parks, Comcast’s Xfinity brand, NBC Sports, NBC, and CNBC.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cartoon Brew

NBA Player Stephen Curry Signs Development Deal With Dreamworks Animation

Unanimous Media, the production company co-founded by NBA basketball star Stephen Curry (top, left) has signed a multi-year first-look development deal with DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content. The animation deal is part of a broader agreement with Comcast NBCUniversal in which Unanimous, whose other founder is Erick Peyton...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Meghan Trainor
Person
Seth Macfarlane
warriorscentral.com

Stephen Curry to Cover 2021 Ryder Cup for NBC Sports as Part of Partnership

Golden State Warriors superstar and two-time MVP Stephen Curry will be covering the Ryder Cup later this month as part of a "global talent partnership" between Comcast NBCUniversal and Curry's Unanimous Media, per The Athletic. "Our goal at Unanimous has always been to create content that is not only entertaining, but also uplifting and inspirational," Curry said in a statement.
NBA
thestreamable.com

Comcast CFO: This is Why NBCUniversal Films Won’t Always Remain Peacock-Exclusive

As the streaming business model solidifies, we see some entertainment companies hoarding their content while others share with multiple platforms. The company behind Peacock is happy to split the difference. In an interview at the Bank of America Media and Telecom Conference, Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh outlined the strategy. When...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Company#Dreamworks Animation#Nbc Sports#Golf Channel#Golfpass#Sky Sports#Egot#Nbc News Studios#Msnbc#Cnbc#Universal Parks Resorts#Xfinity#Co Founder#Entertainment Content#Universal Pictures#Unanimous Media#Wme
cryptoslate.com

Yesterday in FTX-land: Stephen Curry partnership and a $290,000 NFT

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has announced that the platform would now support an NFT marketplace where its throngs of international users and those in the United States would be able to mint, buy and sell the tokens across Solana and Ethereum networks. First FTX NFT Sells for over $200k. Shortly...
NBA
beincrypto.com

Steph Curry Signs Partnership With FTX as Global Ambassador

Future NBA Hall-of-Famer, Steph Curry, has signed a deal with FTX to become the exchange’s new Global Ambassador. FTX has announced that the company has signed a long-term partnership with NBA superstar Steph Curry. The deal sees the three-time champ sign on as FTX’s new Global Ambassador. Additionally, Curry will receive an equity stake in FTX Trading Limited and his charitable foundation, Eat.Learn.Play will partner on charitable initiatives.
NBA
Benzinga

Constellation Brands Signs Multi-Year NFL Partnership

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) has signed a multi-year partnership with the New York Jets, New York Giants, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in collaboration with Modelo and the Corona Brand Family. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Modelo Especial will be an official...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Deadline

Eva Longoria, Alyssa Milano, Ciara & Dozens More Celebrities Call On World Leaders To End The Covid-19 Pandemic “Now”

On Tuesday morning, just before President Biden addressed the United Nations for the first time, more than 80 celebrities and entertainment figures issued an open letter to world leaders calling for them to end “the Covid-19 pandemic now.” The letter, which mentioned the United Nations General Assembly Session specifically, was posted on the website of CARE, an organization dedicated to ending poverty worldwide. It was signed by a raft of boldfaced names, including Eva Longoria, Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway, Malin Akerman, Debbie Allen, Jordana Brewster, Connie Britton, Ciara, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Dolores Huerta, Joel McHale, Iman, Edward James...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sportico

Michael Jordan Increases Stake in Sportradar, Will Advise Board

Michael Jordan is taking an advisory role with Sportradar and increasing his investment in the newly public sports data company. The NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner will become a special adviser to the Sportradar board of directors, according to a release from the company. He will also increase his equity in the company, which he has held since 2015. Though financial details weren’t released, Jordan had less than 5% of the company, per SEC filings from earlier this month. “Not only is Michael Jordan one of the most iconic sports figures of all time, but he is a legendary leader who believes...
NBA
Billboard

Don Omar Strikes Multi-Year Partnership With Saban Music Group

Award-winning reggaetón legend Don Omar has signed a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with Saban Music Group. Saban Music Group CEO and Latin music industry veteran Gustavo López, who helped foster Omar's career, will continue their working relationship under the new deal, which includes advancing all recording and marketing costs -- a standard for all of the label's artists. "Don will always be family to me," said López in a statement. "When the opportunity to work together again came up, it felt as if not a single day had passed. And yet, he’s now making the best music of his career."
MUSIC
Sportico

Sporticast: Billionaire Ballmer’s $1.8 Billion Arena, LeBron Selling Media Stake

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Steve Ballmer’s plans for a new $1.8 billion arena for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers broke ground on the new arena, a project years in the making, last week in Inglewood, Calif. Scheduled to be ready for the 2024-25 season, the arena will radically transform the Clippers’ business, giving the team control over every revenue stream, and priority for scheduling, two things the team lacked as a tenant in the AEG-owned Staples Center. Ballmer made it clear when the plans were unveiled that he spared no expense, including tens of millions in added costs for a top-tier scoreboard, sustainable building materials, more leg room and more bathrooms. The hosts also discuss RedBird Capital nearing an investment into LeBron James’ production company, Sportradar’s first week as a public company, and a viral augmented-reality video from the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. (You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)
NBA
Deadline

How To Watch The Primetime Emmys Online & On TV

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and, for the first time on a streaming service, Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the awards ceremony, which will take place in an air-conditioned tent on The Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles with a limited, vaccinated audience sitting at dinner tables. In addition to Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial, the three-hour show that celebrates the year’s best in television will be available digitally live and on demand via Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV...
TV SHOWS
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Debuts Strong, While ‘The Big Leap’ Makes Small Entrance

“NCIS: Hawai’i” scored big for CBS on the first Monday of the fall TV season (a feat achieved even with the competition with all of the other networks back with originals and ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”) The police procedural, which stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan, was the top show of the 10 p.m. primetime slot, attracting 6.33 million viewers and improving on last year’s premiere of “Bull” by over 40% in the same time period. The OG “NCIS,” created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, made a triumphant 19th season return...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Ready or not, here comes the fall TV season. Unlike 2020, there’s actually a Premiere Week this year, with the broadcast networks kicking off their 2021-22 campaign on September 20 — the day after the Primetime Emmy Awards, as was the old normal. Here is Deadline’s comprehensive annual list of fall premiere dates for new series and new seasons of returning series. It covers more than 450 broadcast, cable and streaming shows bowing from September 1 through December 31 in all dayparts but does not include specials or movies. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the...
TV SERIES
Sportico

Amazon Platform May Be Best Fit for U.S. Soccer Broadcast Rights

A recent report from Futbol with Grant Wahl indicated that CBS Sports, Turner Sports and Amazon are the favorites to win U.S. Soccer’s English-language broadcast rights, beginning in 2023. The national federation is expected to select a single broadcast partner in the next 30-60 days. CBS Sports (along with Paramount+) might seem like the most logical landing spot, having positioned itself as the home for English-speaking soccer fans with rights to the UEFA Champions League, USMNT road World Cup qualifiers and the NWSL, among others. But former ESPN and The Walt Disney Company Europe, Middle East and Africa executive Charlie Boss (he’s...
MLS
Deadline

Deadline

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy