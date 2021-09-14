Comcast NBCUniversal Inks Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media In Multi-Year Global Talent Partnerships Deal

Comcast NBCUniversal has made its first-ever Global Talent Partnerships deal with two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry ’s Unanimous Media production company; a multi-year pact which will span first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted TV projects and DreamWorks Animation.

In addition to the first-look deals, Curry will team with many other Comcast NBCUni brands on a variety of on-camera and creative opportunities including joining NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel for coverage of the Ryder Cup, an event which features the top players in the sport from the U.S. versus those from Europe. In addition to covering the event, Curry will create original content for GOLF Channel’s “Live From the Ryder Cup” and GolfPass. Curry’s work with the Ryder Cup will also be included in Sky Sports coverage of the event across the UK and Ireland.

Curry will also help launch the reimagination of NBCUni’s 30 year-plus PSA campaign The More You Know . Curry will sit down with multiplatinum artist, activist, and EGOT winner John Legend to discuss topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion that will appear across many of NBCUniversal’s platforms, including Peacock. Other Curry-branded concepts are in the works with NBC News Studios, MSNBC, CNBC, Universal Parks & Resorts and Comcast’s Xfinity brand.

“While Stephen is a world class athlete, his brand and mission transcends the basketball court. The reach of Comcast NBCUniversal’s diverse portfolio will allow us to collaborate and support Stephen and Unanimous’ goals and ambitions while making compelling and impactful content for a global audience,” said Jimmy Horowitz, Vice Chairman, NBCUniversal Business Affairs and Operations. “We aspire to work with creators who want their impact to reach broadly across our content ecosystem, which makes our partnership with Stephen, Erick [Peyton] and the team at Unanimous Media an ideal fit.”

“Our goal at Unanimous has always been to create content that is not only entertaining, but also uplifting and inspirational,” said Curry. “It’s incredible to imagine all the different ways we can make this vision come to life by incorporating all the amazing assets across Comcast NBCUniversal’s portfolio that has a footprint in all areas of media and entertainment.”

“When we met with the team at Comcast NBCUniversal it was clear that they had done their homework,” said Erick Peyton , Co-Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer, Unanimous Media. “They presented to us a vision for a genuine partnership that was creative, multi-dimensional and stayed true to our mission. We can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get started on projects and content that shifts culture in a meaningful way.”

Comcast NBCUniversal has been developing this “symphonic” cross-portfolio approach with several celebrities, including recent Entertainment Content deals with Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus, the Universal Studio Group deal with Seth MacFarlane, and the film and television deals across Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group with Jordan Peele and Justin Lin.

The Unanimous Media executive team includes Jenelle Lindsay (EVP of TV), Brian Tetsuro Ivie (Film and Feature Documentaries) and Kalyna Kutny (Podcast and Publishing). WME represented Unanimous Media in the deal.