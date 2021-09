WHITTIER, CA — The game for the University of La Verne Women's Soccer team on Wednesday evening left the Leos still searching for their first win of the new season. The Whittier College Poets jumped out to an early 3-0 lead ended up beating the Leopards 4-1. Both squads had many opportunities throughout the match. La Verne finished the match with 13 total shots and eight shots on goal while Whittier had 11 total shots and nine shots on goal. The difference in this game being Whittier's effectiveness with their opportunities and converting on them more often than the Leos.

WHITTIER, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO