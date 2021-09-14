Community Academy launches virtually with Colorado Springs Police Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department is launching a newly re-structured Community Academy. The Community Academy program is designed to educate community members about police officers, policies and procedures of the department, and the community member’s role in the interaction of community members and police through a series of classes while helping the police department better understand community members and their concerns.www.fox21news.com
