Colorado Springs, CO

Community Academy launches virtually with Colorado Springs Police Department

By Dani Birzer
FOX21News.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department is launching a newly re-structured Community Academy. The Community Academy program is designed to educate community members about police officers, policies and procedures of the department, and the community member’s role in the interaction of community members and police through a series of classes while helping the police department better understand community members and their concerns.

