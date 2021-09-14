What Among Us Would Look Like If It Was Mortal Kombat

An indie developer named Starcutter recently released a "Mortal Kombat"-style fighting game using the characters and space station setting from "Among Us," and fans are loving it. One of the untold truths of "Among Us" is that the game, while fun, can put blue-turtle-shell levels of stress on friendships. With each of the players constantly suspecting each other of betrayal and espionage, it's easy to feel upset with teammates. Even so, the cross-platform multiplayer indie-giant has been a staple of the gaming community for a little over a year now, gaining massive success as lockdowns began forcing people to find new ways to interact in virtual settings. Sometimes a good game can be a blast, but sometimes a bad couple of rounds can leave gamers and their friends fuming. A good "Among Us" skinned fighting game might be just the ticket for blowing off some of that post-game steam after a frustrated player has been accused of being the imposter for the fiftieth time that night.