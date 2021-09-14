BABY JOE: Joseph Daniels sentenced to 51 years before eligible for parole in son’s death
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The father of Baby Joe Clyde Daniels, Joseph Daniels has been sentenced to 51 years, served concurrently, in the death of his child. Daniels appeared in a Dickson County courtroom Tuesday for the sentencing hearing three months after he was found guilty on charges of felony murder, second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, filing a false report, and evidence tampering in connection with the killing of “Baby” Joe Clyde.www.wkrn.com
