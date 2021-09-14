CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickson County, TN

BABY JOE: Joseph Daniels sentenced to 51 years before eligible for parole in son’s death

By Sebastian Posey
WKRN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The father of Baby Joe Clyde Daniels, Joseph Daniels has been sentenced to 51 years, served concurrently, in the death of his child. Daniels appeared in a Dickson County courtroom Tuesday for the sentencing hearing three months after he was found guilty on charges of felony murder, second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, filing a false report, and evidence tampering in connection with the killing of “Baby” Joe Clyde.

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Dickson County, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Child Neglect#Wkrn
NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy