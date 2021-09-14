CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Unveils New Updates to iPad Lineup, Including iPad Mini

During its September Keynote presentation on Tuesday, Apple unveiled a new iPad, iPad Mini and several new features in iPadOS. The new iPad features a more powerful A13 Bionic chip, pushing further than last year's A12 chip with 20% faster performance across CPU, GPU and neural engine. Additionally, with an upgraded image signal processor, the latest device's rear camera can take higher-quality images with improved autofocus and low-light flash. The front camera enlists a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, equipped to support the recently-unveiled CenterStage, which makes video calls more engaging by automatically detecting people's faces and adjusting the frame to focus on a given subject.

