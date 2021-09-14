CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolan sets next film with Universal, spurning Warner Bros.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — After a public fallout over release strategy with Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan’s next film, about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atom bomb, will be released by Universal Pictures. Representatives for the studio confirmed Tuesday that Universal will finance and distribute Nolan’s not-yet-titled film. Deadline Hollywood first reported the deal. Nolan wrote the film’s script about the theoretical physicist. Production is expected to begin early next year. With only a handful of exceptions, Warner Bros. had long been home to Nolan going back to 2002′s “Insomnia.”

