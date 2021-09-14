Davis Love III on Ryder Cup preparation: 'Tiger has taught us so much'

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

We’re just over a week away from the 43rd Ryder Cup, this year being held at Whistling Straits from September 24-26. Teams are now finalized, with both scheduled to play a significant number of rookies. While the Europeans have rostered three, the U.S. team will rely on six first-timers to bring home the hardware.

Davis Love III is no stranger to the Ryder Cup, as he was a member of six teams as a player, and two more as a captain. Golfweek sat down with Love, who will serve as vice captain this time around, to discuss his thoughts on Whistling Straits, the advice he’s received from Tiger Woods, the U.S. team uniforms and much more.

“Tiger has taught us so much in the last five or six years about how to prepare for these tournaments,” Love said. “He has really let us in to how his brain works.”