CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rockets, John Wall agree to hold him out of games, seek trade

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2vUI_0bvrqq3E00
John Wall POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets and John Wall have agreed to work together to try to find a new home for the veteran point guard, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. Wall didn’t explicitly ask to be traded, but he isn’t part of Houston’s long-term plans, tweets Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston.

As Charania explains, the plan is for Wall to remain around the team, starting with training camp in two weeks, but he won’t play in games for Houston this season. In a recent meeting between the two sides, team officials explained to Wall that they want to protect his health and avoid jeopardizing his fitness, which led them to agree to this plan, according to Charania, who adds that the team and the 31-year-old see “eye-to-eye” on the issue.

Sources tell Charania that the Rockets aren’t looking to negotiate a buyout of the two years and $91.7M left on Wall’s contract and are focused for now on finding a deal on the trade market. Given Wall’s pricey cap hits ($44.3M this season, with a $47.4M player option for 2022-23) and his injury history, he has negative trade value, so Houston would almost certainly have to attach assets to find a taker.

It’s unclear how much appetite the rebuilding Rockets will have to surrender future draft picks. Even though they landed several first-rounders and pick swaps in last season’s James Harden trade, they don’t have a huge surplus of future selections, having previously sent out a pair of future first-rounders in their deal for Russell Westbrook.

Wall’s trade value should at least be a little higher than it was a year ago, when he was coming off a 2019-20 season fully lost to an Achilles injury. In 2020-21, he appeared in 40 games for the Rockets (32.2 MPG), averaging 20.6 PPG, 6.9 APG and 3.2 RPG, albeit with a modest .404/.317/.749 shooting line.

As they explore their trade options for Wall, the Rockets will have to lean more heavily on Kevin Porter Jr. and D.J. Augustin. Charania indicates the team has also held discussions with free agent point guards in recent days, suggesting another player could be added to the mix at the position.

The Rockets currently have a full 20-man offseason roster but only have 14 players on fully guaranteed contracts, so they could open up the final spot on their 15-man regular season roster for a point guard, if they so choose.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: John Wall, Rockets Reportedly Reach Agreement

Last year, the Houston Rockets acquired John Wall in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards. Less than 12 months later, it seems like his time with the franchise is already up. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets and Wall have agreed on working together to find...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
ClutchPoints

Rockets should pursue a John Wall trade to Clippers, here’s why

The Houston Rockets are in the process of finding a new home for veteran guard John Wall. Wall is only one year removed from an Achilles injury and has one of the most exorbitant contracts in basketball. This will make it very difficult for the Rockets to find a trade partner. However, there is one team that fits the mold of a potential Wall destination better than any in the NBA: the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: C&C out on potential John Wall trade pursuit

There are two headline-name floor generals the Boston Celtics should stay away from on the trade market. That would be Ben Simmons and John Wall. Simmons is an intriguing facilitator that could run the floor with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but it would probably take Marcus Smart and draft capital to land the 2016 #1 pick.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Will Rockets’ John Wall ever be an NBA All-Star again?

The most devastating injury in basketball is the torn Achilles. It has claimed the careers of several NBA players and severely altered the careers of others. When the Houston Rockets originally acquired John Wall, they took back a first-round pick for their troubles — implicitly admitting that Russell Westbrook was the more valuable player. Wall hadn’t played basketball for two years and for the better part of last season, they were correct. Westbrook played 25 more games than Wall, averaged a triple-double again, and helped the Washington Wizards make the playoffs with a massive second-half surge, all while Wall put up okay numbers of an awful Rockets team.
NBA
arcamax.com

Kristian Winfield: 4 teams that make the most sense if Rockets trade John Wall

Veteran point guard John Wall and the Houston Rockets have reportedly reached an agreement on the inevitable: The Rockets will trade their former All-Star ... whenever the opportunity presents itself. So far, however, that has appeared near impossible. Wall is due an atrocious $92 million over the next two seasons....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 26 Houston
Golden State of Mind

John Wall and the Rockets expected to part ways

It’s been quite a while since the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets were rivals, if you can call it that. There was a lot of bad blood between the Dubs and Rockets, and they repeatedly met in the postseason. That has all the makings of a rivalry. Then again,...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Rockets missed badly on John Wall, so they had to move on

John Wall has the worst contract in the NBA and was a one-year disappointment — on and off the court — while the Rockets spent a season as the worst team in the NBA. So let’s get this out of the way right now: Congratulations to the Rockets on finally moving on from Wall.
NBA
Sporting News

How John Wall's contract impacts potential trade from Rockets

The John Wall experiment in Houston is over. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Wall and the Rockets have mutually agreed to work together on finding a new team for the five-time All-Star. Charania's report indicates that Wall will be present at training camp, but he will not play in any games for the Rockets this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

John Wall Trade Rumors: Rockets PG Unlikely to Be Moved Before 2022 Trade Deadline

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported earlier Tuesday that the Houston Rockets and point guard John Wall had mutually agreed to work together to find the five-time All-Star a new home. In addition, Wall would not play any games as his camp and the team worked on finding his next destination.
NBA
wmleader.com

John Wall and Rockets agree he won’t play again for Houston

John Wall called himself the Rockets’ franchise player after they traded James Harden. That sounded tenuous, at best, when he said it in February. It’s even more specious now that Houston has remade its roster around four first-round picks and other young players. So, Wall and the Rockets are headed...
NBA
wtaw.com

REPORT: Rockets shopping trade destinations for Wall

ESPN reports the Houston Rockets and John Wall are working on a trade destination for the veteran point guard. Houston is looking to begin a youth movement with youngsters Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green in the back court, leaving no room for Wall in the starting lineup. The 31-year-old...
NBA
Complex

8 Teams That Could Trade for John Wall

John Wall trade speculation ain’t what it used to be. Years ago, when the former Wizards point guard was playing at an All-Star level and earned an All-NBA nod during the 2016-17 season, Wall’s availability would’ve made major headlines across the league. Trade machines would’ve been flooded with amateur GMs trying to figure out how to get the five-time All-Star on their favorite team while fans and the media would’ve loved dissecting the dynamics of why Wall and Washington wanted a divorce.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy