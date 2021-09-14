New York Giants lead 3 darkhorse contenders for top pick in 2022

Love him or hate him, Eli Manning is a legend with the New York Giants. Playing under the shadow of greatness is no easy feat, and current Giants' quarterback, Daniel Jones, has been compared to Eli Manning game-in-and-game-out for two seasons now. The flashes of brilliance, the penchant for throwing interceptions, even the facial mannerisms; it was clear from Game One that the Giants may have had another Manning on their hands. Considering that Eli brought New York to two Super Bowls, and won them both, very few fans would complain if that's how Daniel Jones faired with the G-Men.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO