Morgantown, WV

A familiar face is educating Neal Brown, players on the Virginia Tech rivalry

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday afternoon, Morgantown will be rocking as West Virginia welcomes long-time rival Virginia Tech to Milan Puskar Stadium for a non-conference matchup between the two neighboring foes. It's a series where the two teams have played over fifty times, and fans are as excited about this game as any other on the schedule. However, it's only the second time the contest has been played in the last sixteen years, and the first time since 2005 in Morgantown.

