A familiar face is educating Neal Brown, players on the Virginia Tech rivalry

West Virginia, as expected, had no issues dispatching Long Island University on Saturday afternoon, with the Mountaineers playing over ninety players in a 66-0 victory over the Sharks. Second, third, and fourth-stringers got into the action all over the field. One of the most notable was the quarterback position, where Head Coach Neal Brown had a plan in place even before the game got out of hand - he would play Greene on the third drive, using the second team receivers, but giving them the first-team offensive line.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO