Washington State

CNN Managing Editor, Washington Beats

 7 days ago

The Managing Editor for Washington Beats will drive coverage and sharpen our work across breaking news as well as analysis, features and enterprise, at a time when our audiences are hungrier than ever before for clear, compelling coverage of national politics as well as policy debates and decisions that touch readers’ daily lives.

