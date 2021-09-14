Federal judge temporarily blocks part of NYS' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
UTICA, N.Y. (WENY) – On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked parts of New York State’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers. Under the mandate, healthcare workers were required to have their first vaccine by September 27 and their second by October 7; those who refused would face termination. Shortly before issuing the mandate, the New York State Department of Health announced they would not allow any religious exemptions.www.weny.com
Comments / 0