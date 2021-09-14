New Noguchi show celebrates his reverence for Greece
A new exhibition at The Noguchi Museum celebrates Isamu Noguchi’s love and reverence of Greece, an affection shared by Objects of Common Interest co-founders Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis, who run their design and architectural practice between Athens and New York. The show includes works by Objects of Common Interest, such as tubular lights, opal resin ‘rocks’, fabric Doric columns and blue steel sculptures, which have been curated and positioned in reciprocity with Noguchi’s existing works, by Dakin Hart, The Noguchi Museum’s senior curator and organiser of the exhibition.www.wallpaper.com
