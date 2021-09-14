CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

New Noguchi show celebrates his reverence for Greece

By Tilly Macalister-Smith
Wallpaper*
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new exhibition at The Noguchi Museum celebrates Isamu Noguchi’s love and reverence of Greece, an affection shared by Objects of Common Interest co-founders Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis, who run their design and architectural practice between Athens and New York. The show includes works by Objects of Common Interest, such as tubular lights, opal resin ‘rocks’, fabric Doric columns and blue steel sculptures, which have been curated and positioned in reciprocity with Noguchi’s existing works, by Dakin Hart, The Noguchi Museum’s senior curator and organiser of the exhibition.

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Design Week

“A creative polymath”: Isamu Noguchi’s life explored in new Barbican exhibition

As the Barbican prepares to show the first retrospective of the Japanese-American designer and sculptor in 20 years, we explore his life, inspirations and work. “Was he a designer? A sculptor? A landscape artist? The answer is yes,” according to Barbican curator Florence Ostende. Ostende has curated the Barbican’s upcoming...
MUSEUMS
Wallpaper*

Greek island house celebrates minimalist life

The Aegean Islands in Greece are known for their strong winds – and the Cycladic island of Paros is no exception. It was this element that helped define the shape and layout of a striking new home designed by Athens- and Paros-based Greek architecture studio Re-act – drawing on the surrounding environment and island lifestyle to create a cocoon for minimalist life. The project, named KITE, is a piece of crisp, minimalist architecture arranged around a central courtyard and set in a way the emphasises horizontality, in keeping with the landscape and local building fabric.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

HVW8 Celebrates the Berlin Art Community in a New Group Show

From tri-hoop basketball rims to an assortment of paintings and photographs. HVW8 Gallery is back with an exciting group show entitled “On the Corner.” The exhibition seeks to reconnect the gallery with the artistic community that calls Berlin home. “On the Corner” will feature paintings and photographs from a list...
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

New Gallery Fumi show celebrates the power of collaboration

Gallery Fumi presents ‘Together – The power of collaboration’ (until 12 November 2021), a new exhibition presented during London Design Festival in the gallery’s new extended space, featuring ten collaborations between designers and makers. In early 2020, Gallery Fumi founders Sam Pratt and Valerio Capo took to Zoom and WhatsApp, inviting their designers to form pairs and work collaboratively.
DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isamu Noguchi
Wallpaper*

‘House party of a group show’ at Neutra VDL House in LA

Richard Neutra’s VDL House, which was originally built in 1932 and then rebuilt in 1965 after sustaining significant damage in a fire, has been an icon of Los Angeles for good reason. Known for its recognisable glass structure, rooftop and balcony gardens, its penthouse solarium and reflecting pool, the residence was not only home to Neutra and his family, but his architecture practice as well.
VISUAL ART
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie wears gorgeous Peter Pilotto dress for wedding in Italy

Princess Eugenie was spotted attending a wedding in Italy in a new photo that surfaced on social media at the weekend. In a smiling snap taken outside the ceremony, the Princess wore a delicate peach dress designed by Peter Pilotto along with her Anya Hindmarch Marano clutch bag. According to...
WORLD
Wallpaper*

At home with artist Sarah Oppenheimer

Sarah Oppenheimer’s work explores how individual and collective action can shape the spaces we inhabit. A master of architectural manipulations, her work is interactive, psychological, performative, and at its heart, deeply social. Her practice subverts perceptions and turns spatial hierarchies inside out. vertiginous, dizzying and majestic, it leaves viewers questioning...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Reverence#The Noguchi Museum#Penteli#Greek#Un#Digital
AFP

Greece begins moving migrants to new 'closed' camp

Greece on Monday began moving asylum seekers to the first of several new EU-funded "closed" camps on its islands, despite activists complaining that controls on access are too harsh. - 'Humanitarian values' - The new Samos facility is the first of several such camps on five Greek islands created with EU funds.
IMMIGRATION
Dirt

Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Asks $4.7 Million for Picture-Perfect Tribeca Loft

Click here to read the full article. This elegant two-bedroom condo in the Tribeca area of Manhattan has just been offered for sale at $4.7 million by Czech magazine cover star Karolina Kurkova. Originally a 19th-century cast-iron warehouse and converted to apartments in 2004, the celeb-favored River Lofts building — Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow are former residents — offers beautiful views of the Hudson River. The complex also offers residents 24-hour doormen services, an on-site parking garage, a gym, bike storage, and lush gardens. When the veteran catwalker bought the ninth-floor apartment in 2005 for $2.3 million it had three-bedrooms, but it’s...
REAL ESTATE
Wallpaper*

Murano glass designs mesmerise in Venice exhibition

Italian designer Luca Nichetto presents ‘Empathic – Discovering a Glass Legacy’ at Venice’s Punta Conterie gallery (until 10 April 2022), showcasing the work of eight designers experimenting with Murano glass through colour, form and different techniques. Luca Nichetto and Murano glass. ‘Murano glass is my favourite material, and a key...
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Wonmin Park coaxes volcanic stone and steel into organic furniture forms

Korean designer Wonmin Park unveils ‘Stone & Steel’, a new body of work presented at Carpenters Workshop Gallery comprising ten new sculptural works handcrafted in Japan. Four years in the making, the tables and one chair in the series comprise bases made of volcanic rock – treated using different techniques and mixing raw, smooth and chiselled textures – and hand-cut steel tops.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Greece
Wallpaper*

Magnum photographer Olivia Arthur on ‘culture, people and machines’

The Photography Show comes to the NEC Birmingham, 18 – 21 September 2021, and promises a fascinating series of discussions, alongside a chance to explore the latest in photographic technology and kit. When British documentary photographer and Magnum Photos member Olivia Arthur was commissioned to create a book project about...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Colby College

The Revere Bell Rings Again

“We’d all stand around and take turns ringing the bell,” recalled Billy Parker ’16. “We’d ring it only after a win,” said the defensive end from Methuen, Mass. “It was the highlight of winning a game,” and it couldn’t wait until morning. However, the bell that Parker and his teammates...
WATERVILLE, ME
Wallpaper*

Nendo’s Oki Sato on challenges, new talent, and ‘taking the difficult way’

It’s not every day a creative is given carte blanche to ‘design flames’ – yet this was one key task among many which Oki Sato, founder of Japanese design firm Nendo, found himself tackling recently. These were admittedly no ordinary flames: perhaps the most famous in the world, they were created to flicker at the heart of the Olympic Cauldron, which was designed by Nendo for this year’s belated summer games in Tokyo.
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Greenwich Design District opens its diverse doors

The Greenwich Design District has officially opened. The eclectic architectural mix was overseen by developer Knight Dragon and includes work by Barozzi Veiga, 6a Architects, and the Roz Barr-designed Bureau workspace, with SelgasCano’s snaking canteen building at the centre of the artfully jumbled assortment of studios and workspaces. In total,...
HOME & GARDEN
Wallpaper*

Meet the 2021 RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist

The 2021 RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist is one of those points in the annual architecture calendar that the whole field awaits at the edge of their seat – and this moment has just arrived. The institute announced today its nominees for this year’s prestigious architecture gong – one of the industry’s highest honours – and what an exciting bunch this group of structures is. Standing out for their quiet determination, respectful approach and excellent design, the shortlist of six buildings features works by Carmody Groarke, Grafton Architects, Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects, Stanton Williams, Marks Barfield Architects and William Matthews Architects.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Formafantasma on their GEO-Design master’s programme, and designers thinking big

It is fitting that Design Academy Eindhoven would appoint the studio’s founders, Simone Farresin and Andrea Trimarchi, as department heads for its GEO-Design master’s programme. At its launch last year, Wallpaper* guest editor Paola Antonelli (as one half of Design Emergency) interviewed the duo on their plans to encourage students to ‘go beyond the product and the object’. One year on, and following Formafantasma’s selection as Designer of the Year in our 2021 Design Awards, we caught up with them on how the programme has unfolded, and their hopes for today’s emerging creative talents.
ENTERTAINMENT
Wallpaper*

Federica Biasi, from artisanal touch to industrial product

Federica Biasi is one of the rising stars of contemporary Italian design. She set up her studio in Milan in 2015, after graduating from the European Institute of Design in 2011. She has worked between Milan and Amsterdam for clients including Tom Dixon, Gallotti & Radice, Potocco, and CC-Tapis, also serving as art director of metalwork workshop Mingardo since 2017. An industrial designer with a focus on craftsmanship and an interest in traditional objects and their functions, her furniture and objects are defined by calm lines and well-considered proportions, subdued palettes and soft contours.
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Dressing rooms with a difference at Milan’s Teatro degli Arcimboldi

Milanese architect Giulia Pellegrino did not waste a moment during the pandemic. At a time when theatres were closed and social life was just a distant memory, she started what she calls a ‘sofa project’, which became a real, virtuous initiative presented during Milan Design Week 2021, and open for viewing on 18 September 2021. The heroes here are the dressing rooms of Milan’s Teatro degli Arcimboldi (built between 1997 and 2002 by Italian architect Vittorio Gregotti, in collaboration with Mario Botta and Elisabetta Fabbri). They were in need of a restyling, and Pellegrino took care of it.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy