Superbooth 2021: Next year’s NAMM Show may have been postponed, but - somewhat remarkably - Superbooth 2021 is go, and it’s looking like quite the humdinger. Initially part of the Frankfurt Musikmesse, Superbooth went solo back in 2016, and has been a fixture in the music technology calendar ever since. This year, the great and the good of music technology are heading to Fez-Berlin, with Superbooth 2021 running from 15 to 18 September.

