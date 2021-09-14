Minnesota DOT announces completion of [email protected] project in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) recently announced that the [email protected]: Downtown to Crosstown project is complete. “To the residents of Minneapolis, the local businesses, and all Minnesotans who travel on I-35W and I-94, we want to say thank you for patience,” MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said in a statement. “From better pedestrian bridges and improved transit options to new E-ZPass lanes, new ramps and rebuilt bridges, this work will benefit everyone who lives, walks, bikes, uses transit, or drives in the area—and with the help of our partners, this project finished on-time and on-budget.”