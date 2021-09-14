CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota DOT announces completion of [email protected] project in Minneapolis

roadsbridges.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) recently announced that the [email protected]: Downtown to Crosstown project is complete. “To the residents of Minneapolis, the local businesses, and all Minnesotans who travel on I-35W and I-94, we want to say thank you for patience,” MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said in a statement. “From better pedestrian bridges and improved transit options to new E-ZPass lanes, new ramps and rebuilt bridges, this work will benefit everyone who lives, walks, bikes, uses transit, or drives in the area—and with the help of our partners, this project finished on-time and on-budget.”

www.roadsbridges.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Traffic
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Kelliher, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Shafer, MN
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Transit#Downtown Minneapolis#Bus Service#Minnesota Dot#Minnesotans#The Metropolitan Council
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy