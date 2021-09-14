Vote now for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week (Sept. 6 to 11)

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 6 to 11). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon. Want to nominate a high school athlete from the Olympia area in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.