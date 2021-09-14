CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

Vote now for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week (Sept. 6 to 11)

By Jon Manley
Olympian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 6 to 11). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon. Want to nominate a high school athlete from the Olympia area in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

www.theolympian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yelm, WA
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Olympia, WA
Education
City
Rochester, WA
City
Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#Kent Meridian#Seton Catholic#Heritage
NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy