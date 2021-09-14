Shopping Around For The Best Ford F-150 Lightning Deal Won't Be Easy

The Toyota Land Cruiser is always in high demand. America might not be getting the new Land Cruiser at all, but ith its updated styling and powertrains, it's even more sought-after than the last generation was. A number of aftermarket companies are eager to get their hands on the latest Land Cruiser, with some looking to change its purpose from an off-roader to a sporty luxury SUV and others looking to make it something akin to a tank. Sadly, while everyone wants one, not everyone is able to have one. Chip shortages (and shortages related to other components) have been severely impacting Toyota's production, and it seems that the situation is only going to decline before it improves.

CARS ・ 6 HOURS AGO