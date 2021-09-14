Shopping Around For The Best Ford F-150 Lightning Deal Won't Be Easy
Shortly after orders opened up for the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, Ford said that dealers wouldn't be able to advertise the vehicle below MSRP, which means that typical incentives and deals wouldn't be seen for the Mach-E. The rules did not mean that a deal couldn't still be negotiated with your Ford dealer as they applied to the advertised pricing only. This same pricing approach is now being taken with the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup, according to CarsDirect. Once again, Ford dealers won't be able to list prices below the manufacturer's recommended selling price, but is this good or bad for us as buyers?carbuzz.com
