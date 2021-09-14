CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping Around For The Best Ford F-150 Lightning Deal Won't Be Easy

By Karl Furlong
Shortly after orders opened up for the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, Ford said that dealers wouldn't be able to advertise the vehicle below MSRP, which means that typical incentives and deals wouldn't be seen for the Mach-E. The rules did not mean that a deal couldn't still be negotiated with your Ford dealer as they applied to the advertised pricing only. This same pricing approach is now being taken with the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup, according to CarsDirect. Once again, Ford dealers won't be able to list prices below the manufacturer's recommended selling price, but is this good or bad for us as buyers?

CarBuzz.com

Toyota Can't Seem To Fix Land Cruiser Production Issues

The Toyota Land Cruiser is always in high demand. America might not be getting the new Land Cruiser at all, but ith its updated styling and powertrains, it's even more sought-after than the last generation was. A number of aftermarket companies are eager to get their hands on the latest Land Cruiser, with some looking to change its purpose from an off-roader to a sporty luxury SUV and others looking to make it something akin to a tank. Sadly, while everyone wants one, not everyone is able to have one. Chip shortages (and shortages related to other components) have been severely impacting Toyota's production, and it seems that the situation is only going to decline before it improves.
CARS
