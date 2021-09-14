Palm Beach County COVID-19 case numbers going down, but holiday surge a concern

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In aCOVID-19 update on Tuesday, Palm Beach County Health Director Dr. Alina Alonso presented the latest data to county commissioners. Alonso said about a month ago, the county was close to 9,000 cases a week and is now at about 5,000 cases a week. She said she’s expecting those numbers to continue to come down, but has concerns that we may see a spike after the holidays - closer to January.