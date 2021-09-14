The U.S. poverty rate jumped in 2020, but one thing kept it from soaring even higher

That’s how many people were lifted above the poverty line by the stimulus payments of 2020, according to newly released Census data. The two stimulus checks the federal government sent to most Americans last year, one for up to $1,200 per person, the second for a maximum of $600 per person, were the most effective anti-poverty measure the government took in 2020 besides Social Security payments, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday in a report. (A third stimulus payment, for up to $1,400 per person, went out in 2021.)

