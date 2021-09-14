CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Met Gala 2021 Celebrity Selfies Take Us Behind The Scenes

Cover picture for the articleCeleb selfies at the Met Gala are a time-honored tradition that is as old as smartphones, despite previous attempts to ban them. These candid shots are both adorably relatable and evidence of drama, such as when posh donors needed to reminds celebs to not smoke around the priceless paintings and antiquities. Thankfully, this year the stars kept tobacco out of the bathrooms, but they did give us more angles of their devastatingly gorgeous looks. And group photos give us inside peeks into which celebs belong to which cliques — you know, for reasons. Check out some of the best solo and group selfies at the Met Gala.

