iPhone 13: Apple newest phone gets a larger battery, A15 Bionic chip

By Patrick Holland
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. After nearly a year of rumors and leaks, the iPhone 13 is official. During a virtual event on Tuesday, Apple announced the new iPhone which is a follow-up to last year's iPhone 12. The new iPhone 13 runs iOS 15, comes with a larger battery, the new A15 Bionic processor and will be available in five colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

