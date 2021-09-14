.dungeon turns what you love into inspiration for a passionate tabletop RPG

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePlanning for my weekly Dungeons & Dragons game was a lot of work, which is why I handed over the reins to another member of the party a few years ago. Over the past few months though, I’ve had the itch to fire up another campaign. It’s just that this time I’d rather that it not feel like doing homework. One of the options that I’ve stumbled upon is called .dungeon by John Battle. It’s less a game and more of a filter, an engine that uses all your past entertainment experiences as fuel for an ongoing, 20-sided adventure that’s all your own. It’s also one of the most passionate new RPGs that I’ve read all year.

