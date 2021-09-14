Mark Milley must go
Former President Donald Trump's actions after losing the 2020 election defied any sense of presidential decorum or decency. They cost the GOP control of the Senate and encouraged a violent mob to storm the Capitol and "stop the steal." His denial of a legitimate election loss was egregious enough that Trump loyalists of half a decade, such as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, had genuine concerns in the final weeks of his administration, with the vice president acting as the final bulwark to protect President Joe Biden's victory.www.washingtonexaminer.com
