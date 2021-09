AT&T and the Missouri Department of Revenue are hiring. They're holding job fairs this week. Also, if you’re a mason laborer or tradesman, there’s a job fair for you. AT&T is hosting multiple virtual retail hiring events in the St. Louis area Wednesday, Sept. 22. These are for job opportunities in Chesterfield, Creve Coeur and Washington, Missouri.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO