Chiefs vs Ravens: NFL Week 2 preview

Travis Kelce vs Ravens’ secondary

Darren Waller destroyed the Baltimore Ravens. The 6-foot-6 tight end finished the night with 10 catches for 105 receiving yards and a touchdown. The wildest part of his performance is Derek Carr missed on several of his 19 throws towards the star tight end. You can bet Kelce, who watched the game closely, noticed and is counting down the days until Chiefs vs Ravens.

To be fair, very few teams have a chance against Kelce. He broke the NFL’s single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,416) last year and he might top it in a 17-game season. Oh, he also holds the NFL records for most 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end (five) and most 100-reception seasons by a tight end (twice).

Mr. Reliable: Speaking of Kelce, his matchups against the Ravens’ defense each of the past three years have delivered practically identical results. At least 70-plus receiving yards and six-plus receptions every time. He has only found the end zone once against Baltimore, so there’s something to improve on.

Charred Bird: The Ravens' safeties and linebackers did next to nothing to stop Waller in Week 1. Pro Football Focus handed out alarming grades to Deshon Elliott (57.5 in coverage), Malik Harrison (59.0) and Brandon Stephens (56.5).

Advantage: Travis Kelce

Chiefs’ offensive line vs Baltimore’s pass rush

The script from Chiefs vs Ravens game is very familiar. The Ravens blitzed 44.1% of the time last season, no matter who they faced. Fortunately, it often worked out thanks to a lockdown secondary and a deep array of pass rushers. Across 16 games, the Ravens had the fourth-highest pressure rate (26.8%) and seventh-lowest quarterback rating allowed (87.2). But, that hasn’t worked against the Chiefs nor was it successful in Week 1.

After seeing what happened to Mahomes in the Super Bowl, Kansas City remade its offensive line this spring. Creed Humphrey, the rookie center, thrived with zero pressures allowed in 65 snaps. The rest of this offensive line which includes Joe Thuney and Orlando Brown Jr. is also outstanding and will get better with time.

Bad Habits: Baltimore’s defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is great at what he does and it’s made this group one of the best in the NFL for years. But there are consequences to blitzing so much, especially when it doesn’t get home as we saw in Week 1 with 17 blitzes yielding bad results for Baltimore.

King of Calm: Speaking of the consequences that come from blitzing, it's a mistake against Mahomes. He led the NFL in yards per attempt (9.3), completion rate (70.4%) and TD-INT ratio (16-1) when blitzed in 2020.

Advantage: Kansas City Chiefs

The bottom line: NFL fans will certainly want to tune in for this Chiefs vs Ravens battle. We’re going to see an absurd number of highlights from two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. With that said, we don’t expect this one to be particularly close. Kansas City beat Baltimore 34-20 last season and there is an even bigger gap between the Chiefs’ offense and Ravens’ defense now.

