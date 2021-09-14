Growing KNP Complex Fires Threaten Iconic Sequoias, Town of Three Rivers
Update: 11:54 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14: Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is issued mandatory evacuation orders for parts of Three Rivers. The orders cover Mineral King Drive up to the Sequoia National Park boundary, including structures along both sides of Highway 198. The orders also include Oak Grove Bridge down to Highway 198, including Sierra King Drive, Crest Lane, Hammond Drive, and Oak Grove Drive. However, Dinely Drive is excluded.gvwire.com
