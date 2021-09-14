CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BAFTA-Winning ‘Small Axe’ Star Malachi Kirby to Lead Amazon’s Neil Gaiman Adaptation ‘Anansi Boys’

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Malachi Kirby, the British actor who recently won a BAFTA TV award for his portrayal of Darcus Howe in Mangrove , part of Steve McQueen’s BBC/Amazon anthology series Small Axe , is set to reunite with Amazon, taking the lead in its recently-ordered upcoming drama Anansi Boys , based on Neil Gaiman’s best-selling novel.

Kirby, also known for Roots and Black Mirror , joins the already announced Delroy Lindo and will play the dual lead roles of brothers Charles Nancy and Spider. The six-part limited series will begin filming in Scotland later this year.

The Anansi Boys casting was announced during a major Amazon event held in London on Tuesday evening as part of a Q&A with Amazon Studios head of European originals Georgia Brown and head of U.K. originals Dan Grabiner, hosted by Katherine Ryan (due to star in Amazon Original series Backstage with Katherine Ryan ).

Brown and Grabiner also used the talk to unveil two new projects that have been greenlit.

Psychological thriller Wilderness , set to launch in 2023, is based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, and is being produced by Firebird Pictures, written by Marnie Dickens and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff. The series, due to start filming next year, is billed as a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happy-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare.

“It’s a deliciously twisted thriller, and Marnie Dickens and the talented team at Firebird Pictures are the perfect combination to deliver it,” said Grabiner.

Meanwhile, much-loved British documentary maker Louis Theroux is producing a new doc feature about influential YouTube star and rapper KSI (aka Olajide Olatunji, or JJ for short) as he prepares for the biggest year of his career so far. Theroux will also exec produce the 90-minute film, being directed by Wes Pollitt ( The Last Miners , Murder 24/7 ) and produced by Sophie Gran, for his own banner Mindhouse Productions.

“It is a huge thrill to be working with JJ on this definitive documentary,” said Theroux. “He is a huge talent, a totally self-created phenomenon who has gone from bedroom bound nerd with a handful of subscribers to an online colossus with fans in the millions, purely through the power of his work ethic and his will to win. The documentary will be an opportunity to see another side of JJ, understanding how he got where he is, the world of a premium online content creator today, and a man who has made it his brand never to lose, as he takes on the music business.”

Added KSI: “I’m super excited for people to finally see what I mean by ‘hard work’. People will get to see the behind the scenes of the key events in my life and show them how I do everything I do.”

IndieWire

Jason Sudeikis Wins Emmy for ‘Ted Lasso’ as Best Actor in a Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis has delighted audiences and critics with his performance as the mustachioed American soccer coach, and that love has paid off with an Emmy. Sudeikis just secured the award as Best Actor in a Comedy Series. The win was a foregone conclusion over the last few weeks, with IndieWire’s own Ben Travers reiterating that the award was the actor’s to lose. The Apple TV+ series had already taken home awards in Casting, Sound mixing, and Single-Camera Picture Editing at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys [and won Best Comedy Series]. This was one of a whopping 17 nominations...
MOVIES
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch, Director Will Sharpe on Herding Cats for ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

In “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the eccentric British artist who became famous for his playful pictures of cats. History remembers Wain for essentially domesticating cats in England through his work, with his funny art changing attitudes and turning the animal from a vermin catcher into an acceptable pet. But, Cumberbatch explains, the new movie aims to capture the inner life of this unsung hero.
MOVIES
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Candyman’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The pandemic has made streaming more popular than ever, and while Covid restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime has made it more convenient to watch new movies from home. The platform offers “Candyman,” “Respect,” and a bunch of other movies that are currently in theaters. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, now’s the time to sign up...
MOVIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime's 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Series Loses Major Star

Amazon Prime's planned Mr. and Mrs. Smith series has lost one of its major stars. Deadline reports that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) has exited the project, which she was set to co-executive produce and star in alongside Donald Glover. According to the outlet, Waller-Bridge's decision to leave the series was due to creative differences with Glover, but things between the pair are said to have ended amicably.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Med Star's Amazon Gig, Yellowstone Prequel Update and More

Chicago Med doc Brian Tee is moonlighting in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Expats, starring and executive-produced by Nicole Kidman. Based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates, the drama is set against the fabric of Hong Kong and explores “an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy,” per the official description. Tee — who remains a series regular on Med, a source confirms to TVLine — will play Clarke, “a devoted husband and father, who has no desire to exchange his expat lifestyle for American suburbia, until his world is upended and he is...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

TVLine Items: Anansi Boys Finds Lead, B99 Cast Visits Seth Meyers and More

Malachi Kirby (Small Axe, Roots) will be pulling double duty in Amazon Prime’s Anansi Boys series adaptation from writer/executive producer Neil Gaiman, our sister site Variety reports. Kirby will play both Charlie Nancy and his brother, Spider. After Charlie’s estranged father, Mr. Nancy, dies, he discovers that his dad was the trickster god of stories, Anansi. He also learns that he has a brother, Spider, who makes Charlie’s life more interesting, but also more dangerous. As previously reported, Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight) will star as Anansi/Mr. Nancy. In addition to playing Kunta Kinte in the 2016 Roots miniseries, Kirby’s other TV...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Netflix Snags Its First Series Award as ‘The Crown’ Wins Best Drama

Netflix, which was the first streaming service to land a Primetime Emmy Award nomination back in 2013, but was beaten to series wins by competitors Hulu and Amazon Prime, has finally snagged a series award of its own — two, to be exact. The fourth season of The Crown, Peter Morgan’s opus about the British royal family, was awarded the best drama series prize during the 2021 Emmys telecast on Sunday night, prevailing over formidable competition including Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Amazon Prime’s The Boys, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, FX’s Pose, NBC’s This Is Us and fellow Netflix nominee Bridgerton. A few moments...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

