Fordham to Award 2021 Sperber Prize to Biographies of Civil Rights Reporter and War Correspondent

By Fordham News
fordham.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKerri K. Greenidge’s biography Black Radical: The Life and Times of William Monroe Trotter and Lesley M. M. Blume’s work FALLOUT: The Hiroshima Cover-up and the Reporter Who Revealed It to the World, about war correspondent John Hersey, will be awarded the 2021 Ann M. Sperber Book Prize by Fordham University.

news.fordham.edu

Comments / 0

