Streaming wars: Christopher Nolan bolts Warner Bros. for Universal and sets up his next movie

If Christopher Nolan is to win his first-ever Academy Award for his next film, it won’t happen from the filmmaker’s longtime home at Warner Bros . After Nolan and the studio clashed over the release of “Tenet” and the subsequent announcement that 2021 Warner Bros. films had been shifted to a day-and-date strategy in theaters and on HBO Max , the director has set up his next film at Universal Pictures.

As first reported by Deadline, Nolan’s next film will be about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb. No casting has been announced, but Nolan wrote the script for the project and will direct and produce. To acquire the rights, Universal apparently beat out Sony and MGM, two other major studios currently focused on the theatrical distribution of movies as opposed to buttressing streaming properties, a la Warner Bros.

Nolan’s run of success at Warner Bros. dates back almost 20 years, to 2002’s “Insomnia.” His biggest swings and hits — including the “Dark Knight” trilogy and “Dunkirk” — have been distributed by the famed studio in North America. (Nolan’s Best Picture nominee “Interstellar” was a co-production between Paramount and Warner Bros., with the latter studio handling international distribution.)

But after Warner Bros. announced its plans to release 2021 movies on HBO Max and in theaters — this after Nolan forcefully defended theatrical distribution during the pandemic — the relationship frayed. “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service,” Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter last year after Warner Bros. announced its plans.

“Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker’s work out everywhere, both in theaters and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak,” he added. “They don’t even understand what they’re losing. Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction.”

But despite those words — plus strong pushback from Denis Villeneuve , whose film “Dune” will be directly impacted by the corporate decision — Warner Bros. hasn’t blinked on its plans. Even as theatrical box office has rebounded with exclusive releases like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” all the 2021 Warner Bros. movies remain day-and-date debuts. The studio has previously said it would revisit the overall strategy for 2022.

Nolan’s film, however, won’t be part of the decision. The Universal project — which will be afforded a theaters-only debut like “F9,” “Old,” and “Candyman” enjoyed this year — goes into production in the first quarter of 2022. The studio has slowly built up a war chest of acclaimed filmmakers, with Nolan joining Steven Spielberg and Jordan Peele , among others, on the Universal roster.

