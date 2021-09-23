CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$23.6 Million Bridge Construction Project Completed In Hudson Valley

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrKWc_0bvrkpoP00

A $23.6 million project to replace and rehabilitate bridges along a busy area roadway has been completed.

The goal of the project on Route 9W in Orange County was to enhance safety and improve travel along the highway in the towns of New Windsor, Cornwall, and Highlands, the state has announced.

The state reported that the replaced bridges include:

  • The River Road bridge over Route 9W, Town of New Windsor
  • The Route 9W bridge over Quaker Avenue, Town of Cornwall
  • The Willow Avenue bridge over Route 9W, Town of Cornwall
  • The Angola Road bridge over Route 9W bridge, Town of Cornwall

The refurbished bridges include:

  • The Route 9W bridge over Route 218, Town of Cornwall
  • The Route 9W bridge over Black Forest Creek, Town of Cornwall
  • The Route 9W bridge Route 218, Town of Highlands

"New York State remains committed to building a 21st-century infrastructure that improves the quality of life, promotes economic growth, and helps to safeguard our environment," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Renewing the bridges along the Route 9W corridor will help countless commuters who travel this vital corridor every day and help keep people and goods moving throughout Orange County for years into the future."

