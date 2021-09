SOUTHWEST — Batch Hospitality, the company that planned to open the two-story, 18,000-square-foot Platform One food hall with 20 local vendors at UnCommons, is no longer involved in the project. When announced in May 2020, chefs such as Geno Bernardo, who had Nove Italiano at the Palms and ran Herringbone at Aria; Claudia Andracki from Desert Bloom Eco Farm; Jessica Perlstein, the executive sous chef at Main St. Provisions; and Roy Ellamar, who just left Harvest at the Bellagio, were all attached to the project. Batch Hospitality included the classic Italian restaurant Piero’s owner Evan Glusman; Wayne F. Jefferies, the co-owner of Stoney’s Rockin Country; and Piero’s chef Chris Conlon. UnCommons says it still plans to open a food hall. “We are shifting our focus to another project,” a note from Batch Hospitality says. [EaterWire]

