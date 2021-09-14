CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canterbury, CT

Canterbury mother, daughter charged for allegedly taking part in Capitol riot

By Nadine Bourne
WTNH.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A mother and daughter from Canterbury were arrested Tuesday for their alleged involvement in riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. According to a federal complaint, 56-year-old Jean Lavin and 19-year-old Carla Krzywicki – who appeared in court in Hartford on Tuesday – are charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

www.wtnh.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Canterbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Society
Canterbury, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Canterbury, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Wtnh#Fbi#News 8
NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy