Canterbury mother, daughter charged for allegedly taking part in Capitol riot

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A mother and daughter from Canterbury were arrested Tuesday for their alleged involvement in riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. According to a federal complaint, 56-year-old Jean Lavin and 19-year-old Carla Krzywicki – who appeared in court in Hartford on Tuesday – are charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.