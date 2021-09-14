CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Jen Stark’s Colorful World Comes to Life in Brooklyn

By Art Market Productions
Hyperallergic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn immersive experience by multimedia artist Jen Stark is coming to Williamsburg. From September 17 through October 24, visitors can experience Stark’s colorful dreamworld Cascade through interactive mind-bending projections, 3D mapped environments, murals, and sculptures presented across 6,000 square feet of exhibition space at the William Vale Hotel in Brooklyn, New York. Cascade will also introduce a series of NFTs available for auction, as well as $STARK coin, a social token promoting community involvement in the artist’s pursuits.

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Cascade#Eth#Nft Platform Foundation#Rally#Art Market Productions#United Talent Agency
NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy