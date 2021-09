Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones "struggled mentally" to "get over" his lost fumble on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Bruce Arians said. Jones rushed 4 times for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' Week 1 win over the Cowboys before being benched for a second quarter fumble. He never returned to the field and Leonard Fournette was the only Tampa Bay back to run the ball the rest of the way. Giovani Bernard's role on passing downs seems to be secure and Fournette is clearly the preferred early-down option at the moment, so Jones may not see much work in Week 2 versus the Atlanta Falcons. Fournette, on the other hand, could see significant usage in a plus matchup.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO