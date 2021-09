The Premier League has joined the rest of Europe’s top competitions in announcing its firm opposition to FIFA plans for a World Cup every two years.Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been tasked with examining whether shortening the gap between the finals from four years to two is possible, after a request from the Saudi Arabian football association to FIFA Congress in May.Aleksander Ceferin the president of European football’s governing body UEFA told The Times that the plans would “kill football” and said countries from the continent could boycott the tournament. That followed a statement from the European Leagues...

UEFA ・ 12 DAYS AGO