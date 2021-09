This is what happened to me on 9-11-01. I woke up at around 5:50 am Tuesday morning to beat the traffic into work. The first thing I remember about the day is that I went into the girls’ room to kiss Luann goodbye. I kissed her on the head and expected her to wake up for a second and say goodbye and “be careful”. It is a habit of hers to say this as it is with her parents to say, “be careful”. Even if I am going to 7-11 to get milk she will say, “be careful”. It struck me as being odd that either she didn’t say it or I didn’t hear it. Either way I admit it did gnaw on my mind a few times that morning. I regret not kissing the girls goodbye, which sometimes I do and sometimes I do not. I just remember that this morning I did not. It was an uneventful drive into work, probably listening to study tapes or the radio I don’t remember.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO