EPA To Address Slaughterhouse Waste Causing Algae Blooms, Breeding Bacteria

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to update the water pollution standards for slaughterhouses — something that hasn’t been done in more than 15 years. Sylvia Lam is an attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project, one of several groups that sued the EPA for refusing to update the water standards for slaughterhouses. She said wastewater from these plants is contaminated with blood and fats which can pollute waterways with bacteria like E. coli and excess nutrients that can lead to harmful algae blooms.