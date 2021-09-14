CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Teen, 19, charged with manslaughter as grandad and ex-soldier, 86, dies after being punched outside his home

By Claudia Aoraha
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhNiW_0bvrireH00

A TEEN has been charged with manslaughter as a grandad and ex-soldier died after being punched outside his home.

Mohammed Al Aaraj, 19, has appeared in court after Frank Fishwick, 86, was found with facial injuries on September 10 and was rushed to hospital - where he later died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xx2Kb_0bvrireH00
Frank Fishwick, 86, died after being punched in the face outside his home, police confirmed Credit: PA

A group of young people were hanging out in a stairway near his home in The Paddock in Preston, Lancashire, when Mr Fishwick went outside to speak to them.

The pensioner, who served with the Royal Engineers, was then punched in the face by one of the teens in the group at around 3pm on Friday - before they ran off.

Police confirmed that the grandad died of blood loss from fractures in his nose - consistent with him being assaulted.

The 19-year-old was then arrested on suspicion of murder - and was later charged with manslaughter.

Al Aaraj has appeared before Preston Magistrates' Court today, and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

No pleas were entered and there was no application for bail.

District Judge Jane Hamilton told the defendant: "This is a serious matter and can only be dealt with by a judge and jury at crown court.

"I'm transferring this matter now to the crown court where you will appear on October 12."

Cops are still urging witnesses to come forward as their enquiries continue into the tragic death of Mr Fishwick.

In a tribute after his death Mr Fishwick's family described him as an "adored father and grandfather".

A police spokesman said: ''Prior to the assault, Mr Fishwick had gone outside to speak to a group of youths who were congregating in a stairway near to his home.

''During the interaction, Mr Fishwick was punched to the face by one of the group who all then ran off.

''Officers attended and found Mr Fishwick with facial injuries. He later attended hospital but sadly died on Saturday morning.

''A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be bleeding as a result of fractures to the nose, consistent with being assaulted.

''An investigation was launched and on Sunday a 19-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of murder.

"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are asking anybody who saw the incident or who has information about it to get in touch with us.''

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts remain with Mr Fishwick’s family, who continue to be looked after by specialist officers.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we have now charged a man in relation to this incident.

"However, we are continuing to ask witnesses to come forward. If you saw the incident or have any information about who was involved and what happened, please let us know.

"Similarly, if you have any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage showing what happened, please tell us.”

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 02077824104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Grandad#The Royal Engineers#Cctv#Whatsapp
scoopnashville.com

Woman charged with assaulting granddaughter, hours after assaulting a driver that hit her — Gladys Wills gone wild

58-year-old Gladys Wills went wild Saturday when police say she was hit by a vehicle in downtown Nashville and assaulted that driver, for which she received an assault citation. She then got into a physical fight with her daughter, while her granddaughter got a ride home from MNPD. Once they were all back to the residence, she then assaulted her granddaughter, too, grabbing her by the throat, leaving visible injuries. She’s free on a $1,000 bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Doctor is charged with murdering her twin two-year-old girls and their sister, 6, after they were found dead in the family home by their horrified father - just days after they finished hotel quarantine

The mother of three young girls who were found dead just days after the family finished hotel quarantine in New Zealand has been charged with their murder. Lauren Dickason, 40, from South Africa, has been accused of killing two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla, and their six-year-old sister Liane at a home in Timaru, in the Canterbury region, on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Rape Accused Hacked To Death By Minor Victim's Father While Out On Bail

A man who was in jail for raping a minor girl has been murdered by the victim's father while the former was out on bail. The 32-year-old man, identified as Vijay Mer from Rajkot, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, was hacked to death Thursday night. He was released on bail just weeks ago. Police arrested the victim's father, who remains unidentified, and his friend, Dinesh Rangpapa, for murdering Mer after the latter's brother filed a complaint against the duo. The incident was caught on CCTV and the footage was shared on social media, The Times of India reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former professional clown charged with killing daughter in 30-year-old cold case

A Wisconsin man who previously performed as ‘Silly the Clown” has been charged in the killing of his newborn daughter 30 years ago.Ronald Schroeder, 52, has been apprehended and indicted on one count of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child in connection to the August 1991 death of his daughter Catherine Schroeder, who was born in July of that year. Mr Schroeder remains in police custody.Catherine, nicknamed Catie, was admitted to hospital with what doctors’ initially diagnosed as Shaken Baby Syndrome. According to news reports at the time, she experienced multiple injuries, including fractured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Police say dancer, 22, and boyfriend, 41, both died of stab wounds

The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police following a report of concern for her welfare. A 22-year-old dancer was stabbed to death and her boyfriend died as a result of self-inflicted knife wounds, police have said. The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police at a property...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Minor Rape Victim Dies Minutes After Giving Birth To Stillborn; Suspect Remains Unknown

A minor girl in India who was raped by an unknown suspect died minutes after she gave birth to a stillborn baby in a hospital. The 17-year-old girl from Ahmedabad, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, was brought to a hospital by her parents Saturday after the girl complained about severe bleeding and stomach pain. The doctors found out that the teen girl was nine months pregnant and was about to deliver a child. The hospital authorities informed the police about a suspected case of rape and the girl was shifted to a labor room. The girl fell into a coma and died minutes after delivery without being able to speak much about the suspect, The Times of India reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs12.com

Mother who claimed COVID would kill everyone charged with murder

MIAMI (CBS12) — A Miami-area mother faces murder charges in an attack that left a toddler dead and two others with stab wounds. Police arrested Precious Leslie Bland, 38, on charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm. Last...
MIAMI, FL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
264K+
Followers
33K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy