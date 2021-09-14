CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

VIP Executive Protection

thekatynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive protection comes in all forms depending on the audience. VIP protection is a growing and booming business given the rising number of influential individuals in need of security and additional protection. VIP executive protection aims in ensuring complete protection of the principal individual and making sure they arrive at their destination safely. This security entails protection from both physical and technological threats. VIP executive protection is evolving to incorporate technological advancements which encompass cyber […]

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Executive Recruiter

Stay Gold Solutions, a division of Management Recruiters International, the world’s largest Executive Search Firm is expanding in Charlotte. We are recruiting specialists in the exciting and growing world of cybersecurity. Learn more at www.staygoldsolutions.com. Overview:. As a Recruiting Specialist, you are responsible for recruiting candidates for job openings in...
JOBS
Sourcing Journal

AAFA Links With Kenyan Manufacturer Group

The groups agreed to collaborate on policy areas of mutual interest to their membership through joint advocacy and information sharing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Protection#Vip
pocketnow.com

US is considering banning Honor

According to some new reports, key security agencies in the US are debating whether to have Honor put on an export blacklist. The agencies are currently said to debate whether the company poses a threat to the US national security and whether it should be banned. Banning Honor could have a lot of negative impacts on the already bad US-China relationship.
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Energy crisis – live: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
thekatynews.com

Methods to Protect Personal Data in Online Casinos

Data privacy and security is an increasingly bigger issue. Today, almost everyone is signed up on at least several different websites. Regular internet users and gamers may be signed up on hundreds of sites, including various casinos online. Each website keeps some data about you. Fraudsters, cybercriminals, and shady government agencies can all find out huge amounts of information about you, where you live, what you like, etc. To many people, the idea that complete […]
GAMBLING
Mollala Pioneer

Goodrum: Businesses, households need broadband connection to succeed

Gioia Goodrum of McMinnville is the 2021 chair of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce.As Oregonians continue to rebuild from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our lawmakers in Washington must do everything in their power to help our economy and provide everyone with the same opportunities for success. Oregon's representatives can make significant positive progress in support of these goals by passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The U.S. Senate passed the bill with broad support — the House should not wait to move the bill and its crucial funding for broadband, roads, bridges and...
OREGON STATE
thekatynews.com

Skilled Trades Worker Shortage At An All-Time High Amid Soaring Demand

When it comes to recovering job losses caused by the pandemic, Houston ranks in the bottom five of major American cities with 59.1% of jobs so far recovered, statistics from the federal Bureau of Labor reveal. In comparison, Dallas comes in at second highest with 87.5%. In Houston, nearly 50,000 jobs opened up in the first six months of 2021 with another 80,000 to 100,000 expected by the end of the year. Moreover, skilled trades is one industry creating significant career opportunities statewide and one of the few to experience growth nearly every month over the past eighteen months. However, a pre-existing shortage of skilled trades workers — largely caused by baby boomers recently retiring en masse — combined with soaring demand is resulting in a gap between need and supply that only continues to widen.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

The 3 Most Asked Questions about Virtual Private Networks, and Their Answers

A virtual private network, called a VPN, imitates a private network over a public network. It enables you to use the Internet with enhanced security and privacy. A VPN hides your Internet protocol, or IP, address. It does this by encrypting your Internet traffic. Encryption makes your web browsing more private and secure. A VPN also enables you to bypass restrictions and access more Internet content. A VPN also hides your Internet protocol, or IP, address.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy