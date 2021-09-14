CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neon is the perfect choice to stand out in the crowd this autumn, says Jane Moore

By Jane Moore
 7 days ago
WE all like to stand out from the crowd from time to time, and what better way to do it than a bit of on-trend neon?

I’m not talking Roller Girl in head to toe fluorescence, though I have been partial to a Day-Glo green leg warmer in the distant past. I’m talking about a stylish pop of colour to segue nicely from summer to early autumn.

Lift your complexion with a pop of colour, says Jane Credit: David Cummings

This outfit – white jeans that can be worn longer or turned up, a white T-shirt and light-to-wear neon pink jacket – is a great “smart casual” look.

It suits pretty much any occasion, from work, to lunch, to a day trip. Wear it with trainers, your feet will be comfy all day. Neon comes in green, yellow, pink, blue and orange – just think highlighter pens – and you should choose the colour that best suits your skin tone.

For most “ladies of a certain age” (myself among them) pink is a flattering option as it lifts your complexion. So go for it and brighten up everyone’s day.

  • If you have a fashion dilemma or want to show off an outfit, email me at saturdayshop@fabulousmag.co.uk. My Instagram account is @janepmoore

