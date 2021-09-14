CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accident On Set Of Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg Netflix Movie ‘Me Time’ Leaves Crew Member Seriously Injured

EXCLUSIVE : The set of Netflix ’s upcoming comedy feature Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood was the scene of a major accident Tuesday morning.

LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey told Deadline that they had received a 911 call at 7:04 AM of a report of someone taking a “long fall.” The injured person was taken by ambulance to a regional trauma center. Humphrey said that they had been called to Sunset and Gower, and could not specify whether the incident had happened inside or outside the studio complex, saying that the fall was “at or near” the facility.

According to sources, the accident occurred at Stage 12 on the lot and the person — believed to be a male stage technician in his 30s — fell from the grid above the stage which was as high as 30 feet. The condition of the person, who is receiving medical attention, is unknown.

The stage is housing Netflix’s Me Time , sources said. The film follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Netflix declined comment.

Notified by Deadline of the incident, Cal/OSHA, the Division Of Occupational Safety & Health, and IATSE are looking into it. Deadline also has reached out to Sunset Gower majority owner Hudson Pacific Properties for comment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Gower Studios#Lafd#Cal Osha#Iatse#Hudson Pacific Properties
