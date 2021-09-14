CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

VIP Executive Protection

thekatynews.com
 7 days ago

Executive protection comes in all forms depending on the audience. VIP protection is a growing and booming business given the rising number of influential individuals in need of security and additional protection. VIP executive protection aims in ensuring complete protection of the principal individual and making sure they arrive at...

The Guardian

Brand Executive

Our client is an exciting web platform that makes it easier for brands to scale and automate word-of-mouth ambassador marketing, as well as allowing people to become an ambassador for their favourite brands in exchange for various perks. They currently work with 200 brands - and the list keeps growing!
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

AAFA Links With Kenyan Manufacturer Group

The groups agreed to collaborate on policy areas of mutual interest to their membership through joint advocacy and information sharing.
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it's not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture's Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company's mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Economy
thekatynews.com

The 3 Most Asked Questions about Virtual Private Networks, and Their Answers

A virtual private network, called a VPN, imitates a private network over a public network. It enables you to use the Internet with enhanced security and privacy. A VPN hides your Internet protocol, or IP, address. It does this by encrypting your Internet traffic. Encryption makes your web browsing more private and secure. A VPN also enables you to bypass restrictions and access more Internet content. A VPN also hides your Internet protocol, or IP, address.
TECHNOLOGY
thekatynews.com

virtual private network

What is a VPN? A virtual private network, called a VPN, enables you to use the Internet with enhanced security and privacy. A VPN imitates a private network over a public network. A virtual private network, called a VPN, imitates a private network over a public network. It enables you to use the Internet with enhanced security and privacy. A VPN hides your Internet protocol, or IP, address. It does this by encrypting your Internet […]
TECHNOLOGY
thekatynews.com

How Can Artificial Intelligence Revolutionize Mobile App Development?

We take a look at the advancements in artificial intelligence and the effect they are having on mobile app development and the user experience. How Artificial Intelligence Can Revolutionize Mobile App Development. As the world becomes more technologically advanced, Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a more important factor in our everyday...
CELL PHONES
WOWK

Facebook oversight board reviewing 'XCheck' system for VIPs

Facebook's semi-independent oversight board says it will review the company's "XCheck," or cross check, system following an investigation by The Wall Street Journal into the use of this internal system that has exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules. The board said Tuesday that it expects to...
INTERNET
thekatynews.com

Should You Invest in HUH Token as a New Cryptocurrency In 2021?

Cryptocurrencies are decentralized, digital currencies issued by private systems for anyone and everyone to send and receive payments regardless of location. HUH Token is the new up and coming project that is slowly slowly moving into the light before their official launch in a few weeks. Crypto is undoubtedly an...
MARKETS
thekatynews.com

Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) was honored with state best innovation award at the annual Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO) conference in Round Rock. HCOHSEM is one of many jurisdictions that have faced the unprecedented challenge of providing clear public information on COVID-19. As the emergency management agency for the third largest county in the nation, HCOHSEM created the COVID-19 StoryMap to create awareness and educate the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Miami

Collins Park Garage In Miami Beach Achieves Leadership In Energy And Environmental Design Gold Certification

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach city officials announced Tuesday that the Collins Park Garage has achieved a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification. Officials said the garage near the Bass museum, with its 7-level garage, offering 513 parking spaces and approximately 16,000 gross square feet of retail space on the ground level, reduces heat, conserves water, and is designed with energy efficiency as a focus. "The Collins Park Garage is the first municipal LEED-certified parking facility in the City of Miami Beach," explained City Manager Alina T. Hudak. "This further demonstrates how we incorporate sustainable design and construction practices...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

