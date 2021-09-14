CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, ID

Wallace Chamber readies for rededication

By CHANSE WATSON
Shoshone News Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLACE — The Wallace Chamber of Commerce is once again excited to be hosting the annual rededication of the Probable Center of the Universe this Saturday. Held at the probable exact location, a manhole cover at the junction of Sixth and Bank streets in Wallace, attendees are once again expected to fill the junction to see the elaborate ceremony. The celebration will feature a reading of former Mayor Ron Garitone's speech in 2004 at the first ceremony, where he gave the city’s “scientific reasoning” for the claim.

shoshonenewspress.com

