Wallace Chamber readies for rededication

WALLACE — The Wallace Chamber of Commerce is once again excited to be hosting the annual rededication of the Probable Center of the Universe this Saturday. Held at the probable exact location, a manhole cover at the junction of Sixth and Bank streets in Wallace, attendees are once again expected to fill the junction to see the elaborate ceremony. The celebration will feature a reading of former Mayor Ron Garitone's speech in 2004 at the first ceremony, where he gave the city’s “scientific reasoning” for the claim.