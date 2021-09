Mexico’s winning streak may have ended, but they will remain on top of CONCACAF’s qualification table after getting an away tie against Panama. Mexico struggled at first, but dominated the second half and finished the better team. While the Panamanian side has been the surprise of the competition, they faltered after using the same starting lineup for all three matches. Mexico will now wait until October where they have two key matches at home against Canada and Honduras and a tough away match against El Salvador, but will go in in prime position.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO