So, How American Was The American Met Gala?
I can’t be the only one who turned off last night’s Met Gala livestream still unsure of whether the looks worn on the red carpet were in keeping with its theme. The occasion was purportedly all about celebrating American fashion, and yet, countless attendees arrived draped in pieces from parts all across the Atlantic. Hailey Bieber wore a somewhat run-of-the-mill black, strapless dress from Saint Laurent, a French label, while newcomer Emma Chamberlain followed suit in a gold mini from Louis Vuitton, another house helmed in France. They looked great — almost as great as Lil Nas X, whose trio of gold numbers from the Italian house of Versace was giving Lady Gaga at the 2019 camp-themed gala.www.refinery29.com
Comments / 0